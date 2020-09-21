Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
70 Spencer Street
Addington, Christchurch
View Map
CURTAIN, Michael Vincent (Vince) SM, Reverend Father. Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on 20th September 2020, aged 88 years. Loved son of the late William and Josephine Curtain. Loved brother of the late William Curtain, Marcia Adams and Ursula. Loved brother-in-law of Maureen Curtain and the late Charles Adams. and a very much loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at St Basils Court, Sydenham. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Thursday, 24th September, at 11.30am, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road, Christchurch. A Vigil Service will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, on Wednesday, at 7.00pm. RIP.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
