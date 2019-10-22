Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FARRIMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Vincent FARRIMOND

Add a Memory
Michael Vincent FARRIMOND Notice
FARRIMOND, Michael Vincent. Born December 21, 1951. The Great White Hunter passed away doing what he loved on 19th October 2019, 67 years young. Leaving behind the love of his life, Trish (Tish), Blue-dog, his daughter Mish (Melissa), son-in-law Benji and his partners in crime, Bella and Flynn. So many fish left to catch, ducks left to shoot, deer still to scare, adventures to have and stories to tell. He will forever be missed. Join us in celebrating Michael's life on Friday 25th October at 12:30pm at Dil's at The North Harbour Chapel at 185 Schnapper Rock Road. Michael will be in jeans, you should be too.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.