FARRIMOND, Michael Vincent. Born December 21, 1951. The Great White Hunter passed away doing what he loved on 19th October 2019, 67 years young. Leaving behind the love of his life, Trish (Tish), Blue-dog, his daughter Mish (Melissa), son-in-law Benji and his partners in crime, Bella and Flynn. So many fish left to catch, ducks left to shoot, deer still to scare, adventures to have and stories to tell. He will forever be missed. Join us in celebrating Michael's life on Friday 25th October at 12:30pm at Dil's at The North Harbour Chapel at 185 Schnapper Rock Road. Michael will be in jeans, you should be too.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019