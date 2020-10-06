Home

Michael VAN BOKHOVEN Notice
VAN BOKHOVEN, Michael. Suddenly on 1 October 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Cherished son of Kathy and Rick. Dearly loved brother and brother-inlaw of David and Victoria. Treasured uncle of Gemma and Alex. Beloved pack leader of his canine family. A service will be held in the Chapel of Remembrance Purewa St Johns Rd Meadowbank on Friday 9 October 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society 1 Boyle Crescent Parnell. All comminications, or enquiries C/- the van Bokhaven family PO Box 24464 Royal Oak, 1345 - 09 636 6219 or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
