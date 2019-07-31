Home

Michael Tudor (Mike) BREWER

Michael Tudor (Mike) BREWER Notice
BREWER, Michael Tudor (Mike). Passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday 27 July 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved son of Joy and Harry. Much loved big brother and brother in-law to Sue, Craig and Debbie, Lynda and Dave. Awesome uncle to Layton, Frana, Alysha, Tayla, Liam, Sara and Harrison aka-Henry. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Papatoetoe Cosmopolitan Club, 53 Rangitoto Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 2 August at 1.30pm. He had a heart of gold and his kindness will never be forgotten.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
