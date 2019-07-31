|
BREWER, Michael Tudor (Mike). Passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday 27 July 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved son of Joy and Harry. Much loved big brother and brother in-law to Sue, Craig and Debbie, Lynda and Dave. Awesome uncle to Layton, Frana, Alysha, Tayla, Liam, Sara and Harrison aka-Henry. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Papatoetoe Cosmopolitan Club, 53 Rangitoto Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 2 August at 1.30pm. He had a heart of gold and his kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019