Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
Michael Tracey STANLEY

Michael Tracey STANLEY Notice
STANLEY, Michael Tracey. On Monday, 3rd February 2020 passed away unexpectedly, aged 72 years. Cherished Dad of Rebecca and Allen Brears, Gabrielle and Greg Carter, Rosie and Blair Shaw. Loved former husband of Rosalind for 36 years. Treasured Grandad of Isla, Benjamin, Jasper, Jesse and Leah. A Service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 7th February at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Raglan Coast Guard would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Stanley family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
