Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral
446 Parnell Rd
Parnell
Michael Stuart GARDNER

GARDNER, Michael Stuart. Died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday 23 February 2020, aged 72 years. Adored husband of Ginny. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Andy and Bron, Tim and Sabrina, Anna and Simon. Best grandfather ever to his 8 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell on Saturday 29 February at 11am. Burial to follow at a later date at Martinborough Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
