GARDNER, Michael Stuart. Died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday 23 February 2020, aged 72 years. Adored husband of Ginny. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Andy and Bron, Tim and Sabrina, Anna and Simon. Best grandfather ever to his 8 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell on Saturday 29 February at 11am. Burial to follow at a later date at Martinborough Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020