Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Michael Stewart MORRIS

MORRIS, Michael Stewart. On Thursday 20 June 2019. Michael passed away peacefully in Waikanae surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of June. Father of Alastair and Emma, Fiona and Murray, Diana and Peter, James and Julie. Proud Grandpa to Isabella and Ned; Jaz, Phoebe and Oscar; Olivia and Henry; Oliver and Andrew. A service to celebrate his inspiring life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street Waikanae on Tuesday 25 June 2019 at 1.30pm. At Michael's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research appreciated. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 293 6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
