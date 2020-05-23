|
KEARNEY, Michael Shaun. Born 20 August 1965. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 16 May 2020. Leaving us too soon at the age of 54. Much loved by all his family. A loved husband of Perly and father of Stephen, Eunice and Sophia. The youngest son of Shaun and Anne Kearney. A brother to Bonnie, Mark, Paul, David and Deberah. A much loved Uncle to Shaun, William, Jessica, Om, Bear and Sai, Johnathan, Michael and Tamarah, Joseph and James, Chantelle and Roshanne. Forever in our hearts. We will miss you. Service to be held Tuesday 26 May at 1pm. Invitation only due to current restrictions. To be live streamed, so please send a message to [email protected] if you wish to receive the link to the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020