Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PREBBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Scot PREBBLE

Add a Memory
Michael Scot PREBBLE Notice
PREBBLE, Michael Scot. Mike passed away peacefully on 6 May 2020 at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Dearly loved husband of Shona; Father and Father in law of Malcolm, Alistair and Tina, Brendon and Courtney; Grandad to Tessa, Harry and Finn. Mike will be privately cremated. A gathering for family and friends will be arranged at a later date. www.mikeprebble.tech has been set up for you to leave messages and memories of Mike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby: www.mercyhospice.org.nz/donate-to-mercy-hospice Huge thanks to all the Hospice staff for their loving care of Mike



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -