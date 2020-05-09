|
PREBBLE, Michael Scot. Mike passed away peacefully on 6 May 2020 at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Dearly loved husband of Shona; Father and Father in law of Malcolm, Alistair and Tina, Brendon and Courtney; Grandad to Tessa, Harry and Finn. Mike will be privately cremated. A gathering for family and friends will be arranged at a later date. www.mikeprebble.tech has been set up for you to leave messages and memories of Mike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby: www.mercyhospice.org.nz/donate-to-mercy-hospice Huge thanks to all the Hospice staff for their loving care of Mike
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020