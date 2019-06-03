|
PETRICEVICH, Michael Richard (Mike). On 2 June 2019 peacefully at his home. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 55 years. Loved dad of Richard, Maria, Karen, Anna, Lisa, Sonya, Fleur and their families. Granddad of 15 grandchildren and great granddad of 2. Loved brother of Phyllis and the late Jim. Requiem Mass for Mike will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street) Takapuna, 11am on Wednesday 5 June followed by a private cremation. Vigil Prayers at the Church this evening, Tuesday at 7:00 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
