|
|
|
DOMINIC, Michael Rhodes (DJ Domz). Aged 37 years young, Left us far to soon on 4th May 2020. Dearly loved son of Mike and Alison and their partners Maxine and Ed, Loved brother of Brendon and Vicky, Nathan, Matt and Ginge and Sam and Erin, Adored Uncle of Troy, Reese and Connor, Mia and Ayla, Breiana, Ella and Chloe Treasured extra family member to Phil, Maree, John, Michael and Thomas White. A memorial service to celebrate Domz life will be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2020