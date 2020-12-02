Home

POMARE, Michael. Peacefully passed away on Monday, 30 November 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Joanna Pomare. Darling husband and best friend of Susan, treasured and devoted father to his four sons, Michael, Andrew, Aaron and Matthew, father-in-law to Lisa, Crystal, Ashleigh and Chloe, Loving Poppa to Leia and MJ and his adored dog, Ruby. The Pomare family would like to thank the Totara hospice team and all the medical staff that assisted dad in his journey. For funeral and viewing information please contact Mike's wife and Sons.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
