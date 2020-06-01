|
MARTIN, Michael Peter (Mike). Passed away at home on the 22nd of May after a long battle, hard fought. Aged 72 Years. Loving husband and best friend of Linda. Much loved father and father in law of Brian and Raine, Karen and Chris, Paul and Fern, Phil and Linda. Adored Poppy of Matthew, Anna, Mia, Carmen and Maison. "The maker of the best Gravy in the world." "Never to be forgotten and forever in our hearts." A private service has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020