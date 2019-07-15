|
|
|
JONES, Michael Paul (Jonesy). 8 years ago today you vanished from our sight, still missing everything about you mikes, especially your wicked sense of humour, your infectious laugh and that big cheeky smile, you've left foot prints in our hearts that will never fade, wish heaven had a telephone. Fortune Fame - Mirror Vain - Gone Insane --But The Memory Remains-- Endless love and kisses, Mum, Dad, Lisa-Ann, Nanny, Herbie, Aunty and Rich xxxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019