HARKINS, Michael Paul (Mikeyray). Tragically taken too soon, Friday 23 October 2020. Much loved son of Mike and Pat. Dearly loved Brother of Maria and Trish, and Brother in law of Anthony. Loving uncle of Emily and Zoe. He will be sorely missed by everybody who knew him. A celebration of Mikey's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 6 November at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. By request no flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020