DOBBYN, Michael Paul. Passed away suddenly in Laos, 22 April 2020, aged 51. Loved husband of Nam. Beloved father and father-in- law of Kelly and Paula. Dear son of Vada and Matty. Larger then life, Mike will be missed by his siblings and their families: Tim, Daph and Jordan; Brendan, Tim, Conor and Sean; Bernadette, Neil and Matty; Anthony, Vanessa, Daniel and Catherine (RIP); Patrick and Mikella; Gerard, Megan, Owen and Ollie; Sean, Keeley, Matthew and Nyah. "The song is ended but the melody lingers on." A cremation has taken place in Laos. Due to the present restrictions, a remembrance gathering will take place at a later date, when Mike's remains can be brought back to NZ. Rest in peace, Mike.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
