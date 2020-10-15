Home

O'SHEA, Michael Patrick. After fighting his battle against cancer for the past year, Mike passed away at Hastings Hospital on 13 October 2020 surrounded by family. Much loved father of Katrina, Sam and Josh. Adored Popa of Toni, Alivia, Clayton, Alana, Ashden, Willa, Chelsea, Creed, Lakyn and Indie. Loved brother of Liz, Ady and Sue, Steve and Lee. Mike will be forever missed by all who knew him. A service will be held at Bev Ridges on York, Tamatea on Sunday 18 October at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
