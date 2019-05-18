|
O'CONNOR, Michael Patrick. 10 March 1930 - 16 May 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Dearly loved Husband of Bubby for 63 years. Much loved Father of Catherine, Michael, Kevin, Joseph, Theresa and Cecilia. Adored Grandad of his 9 Grandchildren. In our hearts always and missed dearly. Michael will lie at home on Sunday and Monday, friends are welcome. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday 21 May at 11.00am. A Vigil Rosary will be held Monday 20 May at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations for St Johns Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/ mpoconnor1605. Communication to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
