|
|
|
KING, Michael Patrick. At his home in Palmerston North, on the 5th April, 2020. Aged 70. Loved son of Pat and Joan (deceased). Brother to Marie (Edwards deceased), Margaret (Eades- Gilliver), Patricia (Donald), Sharon (MacDonald), Helen (Carroll) and brother- In-Law and Uncle to his nephews and nieces and all of MASH House. Special "Thank you" to all at MASH House. A memorial Service will be held for Micheal in Taumarunui at a later date. All messages to: H Carroll, 29 East St, Taumarunu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020