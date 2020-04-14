Home

KING, Michael Patrick. At his home in Palmerston North, on the 5th April, 2020. Aged 70. Loved son of Pat and Joan (deceased). Brother to Marie (Edwards deceased), Margaret (Eades- Gilliver), Patricia (Donald), Sharon (MacDonald), Helen (Carroll) and brother- In-Law and Uncle to his nephews and nieces and all of MASH House. Special "Thank you" to all at MASH House. A memorial Service will be held for Micheal in Taumarunui at a later date. All messages to: H Carroll, 29 East St, Taumarunu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
