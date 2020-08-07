|
FENTON, Michael Patrick. Loved son of the late Michael and Maureen. Loved brother and brother in law of Colleen and Lewis Flyr (Maryland USA), Barrie and Gay Fenton (Rotorua), Tim and Diane Fenton (Vancouver), Tony and Dorothy Fenton (London). Loved Uncle of Deborah, Michele and Craig, Gretchen and Lisa, Todd and Sky, Ben, Joshua and Sean, Jarrod and Brian and Oliver. Messages to B Fenton, 8B Taiporutu Place, Springfield, Rotorua, 3015
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020