ORFANOS, Michael. On 18 May 2020, peacefully at Selwyn Village Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Arghirula. Loved father and father-in- law of Sophia and Michael, John and Deborah and beloved grandfather of Emma. A private family service will be held. Heartfelt thank you to the staff of Selwyn Village for their care of Michael. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Michael's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, PO Box 24-237 Royal Oak Auckland 1345. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020