POLAND, Michael Noel. Died 24th July 2019 in his 74th year after a short illness. Treasured husband of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vicki, Michelle and Hamish, Troy and Lyn, grandfather of Claire, Graham, Taylor, Connor, Kerri-Anne and Dallas and great-grandfather of Sarah, Vanessa, Vincent, Taliah and Dee-Jay. Great mate and friend to many. A service for Mike will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Wednesday 31 July at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice in Takapuna will be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019