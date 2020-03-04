Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Waiatarua Mercy Parklands
12 Umere Crescent
Ellerslie
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BROWNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev Michael Neville (Monsignor) BROWNE

Add a Memory
Rev Michael Neville (Monsignor) BROWNE Notice
BROWNE, Michael Neville (Rev Monsignor). On Monday 2nd March 2020, at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, Ellerslie, Auckland. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved son of the late Neville and Catherine Browne. Loved brother of Mary Ryan (deceased), Sister Margaret rsm, Sister Agnes rsm, Bishop Denis Browne and the late Father Neville Browne. Loved by all his nieces and nephew. Beloved brother priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie on Thursday morning 5th March at 11.30 am. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Friday 6th March at 12.05 pm followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery. 'May he rest in peace'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -