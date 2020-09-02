|
|
|
HARPER, Michael Muir (Mick). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st September, 2020, aged 89. Much loved husband of the late Marie Harper and cherished father and father-in-law of Dianne, the late Jillian, Tom and Jody, Robyn and Michael. Loving grandfather of Debbie and Brendon, Michael and Kat, Daniel, Stephen and Aimee, Erin and Rik, and great grandfather to Jalen, Jordan, Amaia, Jake, Indi and Kora. Loved brother and uncle. A graveside service will be held at Kohekohe Cemetery, Coopers Rd, Waiuku on Saturday 5th September at 2pm. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team at CHT Waiuku.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020