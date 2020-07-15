|
O'DONOGHUE, Michael Moylan Earl. Passed away peacefully with dear friends at his side on 12th July 2020 aged 71. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for their care. In respect of Michael's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial gathering and to share a parting glass will be held at the Ponsonby Community Centre, 20 Ponsonby Terrace from 2pm on Sunday 19th July 2020. BYO and please bring a plate. Rest in peace old boy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020