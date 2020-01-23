Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Haven Falls
3 View Rd.
Henderson
View Map
Michael Lloyd (Mick) CLIFTON


1940 - 2020
CLIFTON, Michael Lloyd (Mick). Born January 26, 1940. Passed away on January 21, 2020. Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Much loved dad to Leigh and Jo, mate and father in law of Anton and treasured Poppa to Tabitha and Tahlia. Your suffering is over Dad, I will always treasure the precious memories we have created together and a relationship that I have held so dear for so long. I love you and will miss you more than words can describe. I hope they fish in heaven and have the DB at room temperature for you. Rest in Peace Dad xxx. A service to celebrate Mick will be held at Haven Falls, 3 View Rd, Henderson on Friday January 24, at 2 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
