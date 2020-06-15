|
HOPKINS, Michael Leslie (Mike). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, after a long illness on 10th June, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved father of Theresa and Phil, Bernie and Marie, Karyn and Steve, Shelley and Adel, Peter and Nicki, Rachael and Scott, Annette and Lochlan, Alison and Isaac, and the late Jamie. Loved grandad Mike of 14 and great-granddad of 1. "Forever fishing with the Heavenly Father." A Funeral Service for Mike will be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames on Thursday 18th June at 11:00am, followed by burial in the Totara Memorial Park, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020