Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Columba Catholic Church
Rifle Range Road
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HAJDUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leon HAJDUK

Add a Memory
Michael Leon HAJDUK Notice
HAJDUK, Michael Leon. Passed away peacefully on 1 January 2020. Loved son of the late Leon and Maria. Brother and brother-in-law of Kaz and Kazia Rajwer, John and Ruth, Teresa and the late Richard Hannibal. Loving father of Jamiee and Gina and grandfather of 5 grandchildren. A service for Michael will be held at St Columba Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hajduk Family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -