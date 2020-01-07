|
HAJDUK, Michael Leon. Passed away peacefully on 1 January 2020. Loved son of the late Leon and Maria. Brother and brother-in-law of Kaz and Kazia Rajwer, John and Ruth, Teresa and the late Richard Hannibal. Loving father of Jamiee and Gina and grandfather of 5 grandchildren. A service for Michael will be held at St Columba Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hajduk Family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020