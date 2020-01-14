|
BENNETT, Michael Leicester. On 10th January 2020 at Mercy Hospice; aged 76 years. Loved son of the late Alf and Lena Bennett of Port Albert. Loved brother and brother in law of Neil (deceased) and Pat, Glenda and Robert, Kay and Ian, and Jenny and Colin. Uncle to Paul, Greg, Chris, Brenton, Alisa and Rachelle; Debbie, Mark, Paul; Ben, Rebecca, Anna; Duncan, Andrew and Mathew. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at the Port Albert Methodist Church, Church Hill Road, Port Albert on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020