Michael Kahamatarau (Mike) WATSON

Michael Kahamatarau (Mike) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Michael Kahamatarau (Mike). Reg. No. 596799 Sgt. RNZAF Died peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice surrounded by family on 13 August 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband for 57 years of Joan. A loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Michelle, Terry and Karyn, Dave and Jenny and a loving grandfather to all his grandkids, Reuben, Lilly, and Conor; Michael and Samantha. A loved brother of Myra (deceased), Lucy, Joe, Rosemary, Gail, Barney, Regina, Chrissy (deceased), Elaine, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marl borough Hospice c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated. At Mike's request a private family service will be held with a Memorial Service to be notified at a later date Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim FDANZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
