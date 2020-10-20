|
YAKAS, Michael Joseph. Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2020 at North Haven Hospice; aged 77. Loved dad of Michelle, Carlene and Rebecca. Loved grandfather of Hanna, Amber, Ruby, Noah and Ryan. We will miss you dearly You are forever in our hearts Pocivaj u Miru Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Michael at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 10:30am Thursday October 22nd 2020 followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020