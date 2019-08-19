Home

KELLY, Michael Joseph. Born Christchurch 25th August 1941, died Masterton 16th August 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny Wilson. Much loved father and father- in-law of Stephen and Belinda, the late Quentin, and Richard and Cara. Adored Grandad of Phoebe and Olivia. Respected step father of Andrew and Michelle, Richard and Rose, Christine and David. A Service to give thanks for the life of Michael will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street Masterton on Thursday 22nd August at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
