HARDING, Michael Joseph. (Of Ohura; formerly of Auckland). Passed away peacefully at Taumarunui Hospital on Thursday, 4 June 2020, aged 71 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Leena, Russell and Tonia and Kit and grandad of Bria, Milly, Alex, Ranui, Cameron and Leah. Brother and brother-in- law of Kathie, Kieran and Davina and the late Jean. Former husband and close friend of Judy and step father of Daniel. A Service for Michael will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St Monday, 8 June at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Communications to [email protected] Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020