GEBERT, Michael Joseph. Passed away tragically 1st of June 2019 Dearly loved Husband and Soulmate of Tracy. Loved father of Donna and Dave, Clint and Melissa. Loving Grandfather of Ben, Tegan, Rhiannon, Troy, Jacinda, Annalise, and Jessica Dearly loved eldest son of Sam and Cathrine and all his loving family Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Kelly St, Opotiki at 11am on 7th June. May he rest in peace Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
