More Obituaries for Michael PORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jonathan PORT

Michael Jonathan PORT Notice
PORT, Michael Jonathan. On May 15, 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of John (deceased) and Ginny, and Laraine Busch. Dearly loved partner of Robert. Loved brother of the late Sophie. Michael will be fondly remembered by his wider family. A private service has been held in Upper Hutt on Monday May 18, 2020. All messages to the "Port family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
