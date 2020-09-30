Home

Michael John (Mike) WOOD

Michael John (Mike) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Michael John (Mike). Passed away after a short illness at North Shore Hospital on Thursday 17th September, 2020. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Nigel and Judith (deceased). Loved uncle and great-uncle of Susan, Damon, Elizabeth, Anna (England) and Paul (deceased) Vicky, Jacob and Rosa (England). Loved cousin of Elizabeth, Richard and Jenny. Special thanks to Elizabeth for being with Mike at the hospital. As per Mike's wishes a private cremation has taken place. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
