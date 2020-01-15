|
|
|
WOOD, Michael John. 3 January 2020 in Rarotonga. Tragically taken as a result of an accident. Dearly loved son of Helen and the late Rex Wood, and loved stepson of Bill (Richardson). Dearly loved husband of Rebecca and loved Daddy of Rebecca and Tuingariki. Loved brother of Anthony (AJ), his partner Anouska and uncle of Riley. He will be forever in our hearts. His funeral was held in Rarotonga on 9 January 2020. All communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020