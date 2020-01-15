Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John WOOD

Add a Memory
Michael John WOOD Notice
WOOD, Michael John. 3 January 2020 in Rarotonga. Tragically taken as a result of an accident. Dearly loved son of Helen and the late Rex Wood, and loved stepson of Bill (Richardson). Dearly loved husband of Rebecca and loved Daddy of Rebecca and Tuingariki. Loved brother of Anthony (AJ), his partner Anouska and uncle of Riley. He will be forever in our hearts. His funeral was held in Rarotonga on 9 January 2020. All communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -