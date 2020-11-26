|
SWANN, Michael John (Mike). Passed away in Auckland on Tuesday 24 November 2020, after a long battle with illness, aged 58 years. Loving son of Alice Aotelega and the late William John (Ben) Swann. Dearest brother, brother-in- law, uncle, nephew, cousin, mate and friend. ' At peace now' Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Benedict's Catholic Church,1 St Benedict's Street, Eden Terrace on Tuesday 1 December at 11am. Followed by burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Rosary at the above church on Sunday 29 November at 7pm. If you wish to spend time with Mike please call Davis Funerals, Mt Eden for appointment times. All enquires to The Swann Family on 027455324. The family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to Dr Ludlow and Nurse Felicity Drumm and their Oncology team at Auckland Hospital and the staff of Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020