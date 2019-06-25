|
SOUTHERWOOD, Michael John (Sinclair). Retired Chief Engineer Union Steam Ship Company. Sunrise: 27 July 1937 - Sunset: 22 June 2019. Much loved husband of Diding, respected former husband of Sandy. Cherished and adored father and father in law of Susan and Abraham, Chris and Brent, Michael, and Lorna. Devoted Grandad of Sara, Luis, Nelly, Gabriel, Ollie, Lily, Joe, Beri and Isabella. Loyal and caring brother of Jan and Craig. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Ohope Charter Clubrooms at 12pm on Wednesday 26 June. All communications to: 2 Tuati Street, Ohope 3121. You will be sadly missed. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
