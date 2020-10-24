Home

Michael John SHAW

Michael John SHAW Notice
SHAW, Michael John. 9 June 1964 - 19 October 2020. Passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospital, Hibiscus Coast. Much loved son of Eileen and the late Dick Shaw. Loved brother of Buster, brother in-law of Joanne Smart and uncle of Molly Smart. The family would like to send their many thanks to Totara Hospice Manurewa, Whangapararoa Hospice, North Haven hospital and Doctors for their wonderful dedication given to Michael during his illness. Many special thanks to Race for Life and Sir John Kirwin for their support and visit in Michaels final days. A private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
