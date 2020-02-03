Home

Michael John (Mick) MAHER

Michael John (Mick) MAHER Notice
MAHER, Michael John (Mick). Passed away peacefully on 26 January 2020 at Totara Hospice, Auckland, Aged 92 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Beryl Maher (n?e Falvey) his three daughters, Lyndell Gibson (and the late Ian), Jo-Anne Carley (and Michael) and Megan; and his two sons Robert and Andrew; grandchildren Grace, Joshua, Nicole (and Michael) and Anthony and great grandchild Daniel-Ra. A loving husband and dad who will be greatly missed. A heavy trades diesel mechanic who worked around New Zealand, Australia, Palau and Fiji and as an orchardist in Hawkes Bay. A man of quiet vitality, original sense of humour and a stable anchor. "Rest in Peace" At the request of Michael, a family funeral was celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Howick on 30 January. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Totara Hospice who cared for Michael so beautifully in his last month. Messages can be sent to:



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
