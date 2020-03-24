Home

Michael John MACMILLAN

Michael John MACMILLAN Notice
MACMILLAN, Michael John. Died peacefully on 22nd March 2020, aged 80. Much loved husband of Anne, loving father of Nick, Andrew and Rob and father-in-law of Rachel and Tash, dearly loved brother of Catherine and Marie and brother-in-law of Graham and Peter, beloved grandfather of Seb, Tom, Molly, Chloe and Emma. Michael will be buried today and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be organised at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hospice.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
