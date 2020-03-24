|
MACMILLAN, Michael John. Died peacefully on 22nd March 2020, aged 80. Much loved husband of Anne, loving father of Nick, Andrew and Rob and father-in-law of Rachel and Tash, dearly loved brother of Catherine and Marie and brother-in-law of Graham and Peter, beloved grandfather of Seb, Tom, Molly, Chloe and Emma. Michael will be buried today and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be organised at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020