KERR, Michael John. Of Alexandra - passed in Taupo on October 31, 2019. Adored husband of Rachel, cherished father of Jackson, Rueben and Ethan, loved brother to Graeme, Patricia and Terry, son-in-law of Alan and Sandra Clearwater, brother-in- law of Steven and Jackie Clearwater, Janine Clearwater and the late Andrew Roundtree, Mark Clearwater and Amy Von Huben. A service to honour Mike will be held in Alexandra, service details to follow. Messages to: 4 Thyme Crescent, Alexandra 9320. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019