HEPBURN, Michael John Joseph (Mick). Of Paekakariki, formerly of Auckland. On 28 June 2020, suddenly but peacefully, with family around him. Aged 71 years. Loved father of Claire, and brother of Jim Hepburn, Jane Connell, and Sarah Abbott. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mick's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11:00am on Saturday, 4 July, to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers please, but a donation made in memory of Mick to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to 127 Wellington Road, Paekakariki 5034. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020