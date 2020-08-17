|
JAKICH, Michael John (Mike). Born July 01, 1944. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Much loved husband and best mate of Judy loving dad, father-in law and friend to Gavin and Lynn, Brian and Nicole most loved poppa to Ericka, Saxon, Savannah, Noah and Mia. We will miss you so much. We will miss the love , laughs and memories. A private family service will be held. A memorial service for the celebration of Mikes life will be held at a later date. All communications to Jakich family 5 Betsland Crescent Hillcrest 0627 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020