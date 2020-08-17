Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael JAKICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John (Mike) JAKICH


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael John (Mike) JAKICH Notice
JAKICH, Michael John (Mike). Born July 01, 1944. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Much loved husband and best mate of Judy loving dad, father-in law and friend to Gavin and Lynn, Brian and Nicole most loved poppa to Ericka, Saxon, Savannah, Noah and Mia. We will miss you so much. We will miss the love , laughs and memories. A private family service will be held. A memorial service for the celebration of Mikes life will be held at a later date. All communications to Jakich family 5 Betsland Crescent Hillcrest 0627 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -