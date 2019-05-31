Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BROWNLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John BROWNLIE

Notice Condolences

Michael John BROWNLIE Notice
BROWNLIE, Michael John. 11 August 1962 to 25 May 2019, Mike (56) died peacefully in his sleep at his favorite retreat Cooks Beach. His big heart will be lighting up heaven. He will be greatly missed by his loving partner Louise, parents Yvonne and John, siblings Deborah, Vanessa and Lance. He was a loving uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and very special stepdad to Henry, Jessica, Anna and Rachel McKee. All messages to Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's name to 2shine.org.nz. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th June 1.30pm, at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.