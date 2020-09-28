Home

Michael John BRETT

Michael John BRETT Notice
BRETT, Michael John. Lived a vibrant and adventurous 82 years and passed away on 25 September 2020. He is now reunited with his parents Dorothy and Ray. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kerry and his loved ones Sheryl, Andre'a, Chrissie and Simon, Logan and Morgan, Rachel and Paul, all his grandchildren, great- grandchildren and the late Ola, Ronnie, Dianne, Lance and John. Farewell to a man who lived the good life. Messages to 6 The Willows, Springlands, Blenheim 7201 or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Michael's request there will be a private cremation with immediate family and then a celebration of his life in Auckland in December. Date to be advised. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
