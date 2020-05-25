|
|
|
ANGELO, Michael John. 12 December 1942 - 22 May 2020. Treasured and dearly loved husband of Darien for 57 years. Adored father of Linda and Boyd, Susan and Andrew, and the late Greg. Proud grandfather of Bradley and Bryce, Rhett and Michelle, Tegan and Chelsea, Conor, Tate and Naz and Jacinta. Cherished great grandfather of Armani and Stevie. Determined, courageous and loving. A private family cremation service will be held this week and there will be a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. Communications to the Angelo family at Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020