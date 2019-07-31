|
ANDZUE, Michael John. Born 23 March 1941 passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 28th July 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Lavenia Andzue. Cherished father of Denise, Angela, Melissa, Kathleen and Michael. Adored by his 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 1st August, 2pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd Papatoetoe. Michael is currently laying in state at 34A Graeme Avenue, Mangere until his service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019