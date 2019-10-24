Home

Michael James (Mike) MCCLENNAN

MCCLENNAN, Michael James (Mike). Born January 26, 1944. McClennan, Michael James. Passed away, aged 75 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Maureen for 58 years, much loved father of Brian and father in law of Julie, adored Da of Regan, Daniel and Katie. Forever in our hearts. The family asks that donations to Alzheimers New Zealand is preferred over flowers. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 26th of October 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
